'We're like a bathtub and we are filled': Mayors describe ongoing flooding situation in the Mississippi Delta

Flooding is still an ongoing problem for the Mississippi Delta. On Monday, mayors from the around the state gathered along the coast where CNN affiliate WXXV had the opportunity to speak to these mayors about the ongoing situation.

“We’re like a bathtub and we are filled,” Mayor Phyllis Adams of Cary told the news outlet.

This has been an ongoing problem for the area since February. According to WXXV, more than 540,000 acres are still underwater, impacting farmers, businesses and residents who call this region home.

Mississippi senator asks President Trump for pumps to ease flooding

“People were being displaced at the end of January and it’s only gotten worse. More rain comes, more rain came, more rain comes, and there was no way to stop the flooding.”

“Greenville has had about a million dollars in public assessment damage. We’ve had 15 sewer pump failures; we’ve had 30 street failures all because of the saturation of the water,” said Mayor Erick Simmons.

“Now what that does for the regular elderly person, for your regular person, business in my city, in my town, economically wise and physically wise? It’s a strain in our community,” he added.

In May, Governor Phil Bryant likened the flooding to the 1927 flood that lives on in books, songs, movies and the folk memory of the Magnolia State.

“1927 was a line of demarcation for most of us who lived in the Delta,” Bryant, a Republican, said. “This may replace that.”