Walmart customers in Memphis can use SNAP cards for online grocery pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart customers in Memphis will now be able to use SNAP EBT cards to pay for online grocery pickups without leaving their cars.

Walmart has 14 stores offering grocery pickup in the Memphis area. The retail giant hopes to open 3,100 locations to online pickup this year and says its the first retailer to offer this method of payment for online grocery pickup at this scale.

Customers can visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select “EBT card” for the payment option and a time to pick up their order.

At the store, special parking spaces for grocery pickup are marked in orange.

“We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart, said in a statement. “Access to convenience and to quality, fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay.”

More than 220,000 people in Shelby County received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank reported in 2016, using Census Bureau figures.