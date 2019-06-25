Trustee at Marshall County Jail commits suicide with county weapon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities say a trustee at the Marshall County Jail committed suicide after he stole a county weapon Tuesday afternoon.

The trustee was going through a vehicle belonging to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department when he came upon the weapon. Moments later, the trustee committed suicide while inside of the vehicle.

“The projectile went through the back windshield of the truck which sounded the alarm. That’s how authorities new that this had occurred,” a spokesperson with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said.

The trustee was facing charges in a burglary in Marshall County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.