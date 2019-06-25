SCS program helping second-chance students take a stand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Standing up for those in need. That's what a Shelby County Schools program is doing for students needing a second chance.

Antoine Raine is a graduate and now mentor for Project Stand. The program helps students coming out of the Juvenile Detention Center get on track. It started three years ago with just eight participants.

"If it weren't for them, I could see myself in jail. That's not a route I wanna choose," Raine said.

"When you start talking about the barriers some of these kids have, from dysfunctional homes, to being involved in crime, to being out on the streets, to being homeless, developing relationships with these kids is going to give them some kind of hope that someone cares about them," Program Advisor Frederick Collier said.

Sometimes that's all you need.

"Project stand is my family. It's been my family for a year now. When I've needed someone to talk to I can talk to anyone here about anything I need," Project Stand participant Varquisha Hudson said.

"It's unbelievable. I wouldn't never thought me, being as young as I am, to have a house in my name or have such great things going," Raine said.