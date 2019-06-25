× City: Local developer to lead Memphis Fairgrounds team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has announced the teams that will be working to redevelop the Memphis Fairgrounds.

The project will be led by local developer James Maclin of M&M Enterprises and Belpointe REIT.

“We’ve been working on this project for a while now, and I’m so pleased to have local talent stepping up and helping the City to transform this important piece of property,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “The underutilized Fairgrounds will be reimagined into a unique sports and entertainment destination for both

Memphians and visitors.”

The team will be focusing on an 18-acre area along Central Avenue north of Tiger Lane and Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. In this section, the team will build a 30,000 square foot retail space and a hotel with at least 80 rooms to meet the needs of those visiting these attractions.

The city said this project will be privately funded.

In a separate project, the city said they will be developing a new Sports & Events Complex that will focus on indoor sports such as volleyball, basketball, cheer, gymnastics, wrestling and indoor track and field. That facility is set to open in 2021.