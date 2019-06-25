× Police: Man waiting at stop light critically injured during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot while waiting at an intersection.

It happened Tuesday, June 25 just before 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of New Willow Road.

Initial information suggests that the victim was waiting at the light at New Willow and Getwell Road when an individual walked up to him and opened fire.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

If you know anything about this case call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.