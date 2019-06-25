× Parents arrested on multiple charges after three-year-old found unresponsive in pool

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Shelby County parents were arrested overnight on numerous charges after a little girl was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

According to the arrest report, first responders made the scene in the 9200 block of Snoal Cove around 7 p.m. Monday, June 24. When deputies arrived, they said paramedics were performing CPR on a three-year-old girl in the back of the ambulance. They were able to revive her and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The child’s father Marlon Washington told authorities he the children with their other father Edward Cammile around 6 p.m. to go to Walmart. When he returned sometime later, he could not find the three-year-old and began searching the home. That’s when he said he found her face down in the pool. He carried her to safety and then began CPR.

While investigating, authorities said they discovered poor living conditions inside the home. They said 10 dogs were living in kennels, which were covered in feces. An 11th “severely emaciated dog” was found outside covered in ticks.

All of the dogs did not have food or water, deputies said.

They also found drugs and a gun on the property.

Both parents were arrested and charged initially with drug possession, cruelty to animals, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of bail conditions. Other charges are pending, authorities said.