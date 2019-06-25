Norvell continues to add to Tigers’ 2020 haul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Three weeks ago, Tigers coach Mike Norvell and his new look coaching staff didn't have single commitment for the class of 2020.

Today, 22 days later, that number stands at eleven.

The latest to jump on board, 6'4" 250 pound offensive lineman Mitchell Gildehaus, a three-star prospect out of Missouri.

Norvell and his staff landing verbal commits from 6 players since Saturday, giving the U of M a top 50 class in 2020. Close it out and that would be the best recruiting class in school history and according to bill Connelly of SB Nation, the Tigers are also favored to win every game this season. "We're excited that our perception nationally is one that is positive. We know that doesn't mean anything once the season starts. We gotta go out there and work and put ourselves in a position to be successful. I'm definitely glad that the brand of Memphis Tiger football is one that the nation looks highly on," said Norvell.