MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in North Memphis.

Officers responded at 1 p.m. to Methodist University Hospital, where the man had been brought by private vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened at 890 Kney, and was the result of an incident between relatives.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence incident.