Man charged with reckless homicide after four-year-old killed in apparent accidental shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a serious charge after a four-year-old was shot and killed on Monday.

Authorities were called to the 3600 block of Steele where a four-year-old child had been shot. The juvenile was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

According to the police report, the four-year-old was playing with his younger brother in a room alone when the pair found a gun inside a dresser drawer. The three-year-old was reportedly handling it when it was fired, striking the other child in the chest.

Nathaniel Wilkins was arrested several hours later after he allegedly admitted to police that the gun was hit and that he had left it in the dresser. He was charged with reckless homicide.