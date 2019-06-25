Live at 9: Chanelle Benz, National Geographic: Earth Explorers & “Rain”

Author Chat: Chanelle Benz

A Mid-South professor is the mind behind a book that is set in the Mississippi Delta. It’s called “The Gone Dead” and Chanelle Benz stopped by the Live at 9 studio talk about her first novel.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Geographic: Earth Explorers

An exhibit here in Mid-South gives visitors the chance to get a first-hand look at various regions across the world. Christian Ross joined us live from the Graceland Exhibition Center where you can find "National Geographic: Earth Explorers."

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Rain" at the Orpheum

It's very likely that you've heard their music at some point, but now you can hear the music of The Beatles in a totally unique way. Steve Landon and Paul Curatolo are cast members from the show "Rain" which hits the Orpheum stage on Tuesday.

For more information, click here.