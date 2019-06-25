Family speaks after convicted sex offender is caught with child: ‘The only thing you can do is pray’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 6-year-old girl's family wants answers after she was found with a violent sex offender.

The little girl was found on Sunday with David Summers following a car wreck on Houston Levee. The incident shocked her family.

"The only thing you can do is pray when it comes to something like that, and hope God protects you from people like that. It's the only thing you can do," the little girl's grandfather said.

The family acknowledges that Summers was dating the girl's mother before she was incarcerated in 2018, but no one had a clue about his past.

"He never did mention that. That he was a sex offender, that he got in some trouble, nothing like that. I would have talked to him. You know you're not supposed to be around kids, period," he said.

Then there's the matter of Summers' full-time residence. WREG visited both of his listed addresses with Shelby County, and in the state's Sex Offender Registry, but neither was his full-time home.

Residents say he actually lives in the Highland Heights area, which is not where the county or state have published.

As for the girl's family, they're working with the state to get full-time custody.

Summers is charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.

"I hope that he didn't do nothing to my grandbaby, 'cause a sex offender is a sex offender."