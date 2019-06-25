Community leaders come together after 4-year-old is accidentally shot by brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders are coming together to have a conversation about keeping guns out of the hands of children.

"Violence isn't normal. It isn't normal for out babies to not reach old age," Pastor Deandre Brown said.

Community leaders are speaking out after police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 4-year-old brother, identified as Ayden Robinson, at an apartment complex in Frayser on Monday. Police say it happened when the 3-year-old stumbled on a gun in a dresser, pulled it out and did what any child would do, he played with it.

"I need our children to know they are protected, and we are watching," Brown said.

Police say the brothers were alone when the shooting happened.

"We need to drive this point home to adults that have weapons in their homes," Councilman Berlin Boyd said.

Nathaniel Wilkins admitted it was his gun the boys found. He's now facing reckless homicide charges while community leaders try to figure out why gun owners aren't using gun locks, even though they're free.

"Please put your guns in a locked safe or somewhere children can not access it," Boyd said.