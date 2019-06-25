73-year-old woman kills cobra caught slithering on patio in Pennsylvania

A 5-foot-long cobra snake slithers on the patio of an apartment in Fairless Hills, Pa. Kathy Kehoe used a shovel to kill the cobra. Her apartment complex is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. (Kathy Kehoe via AP)

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.

Kathy Kehoe says the squawking of some blue jays outside her unit caught her attention Monday. When she looked outside, she saw a 4- to 5-foot-long serpent.

The 73-year-old Kehoe says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra.

Her apartment complex in Fairless Hills, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren’t sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit.

Wildlife officials say people who spot snakes should call police and let experts handle the situation.

