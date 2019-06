× Toddler shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler is in critical condition after he was shot Monday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded at 1:34 p.m. to 3670 Pershing Park Drive, where they found the child. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police don’t yet know how the child was shot or who might be responsible. They are investigating.

#breaking: Police say a toddler was shot at the Pershing Park Apts. He’s in critical condition at the hospital. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/jG0hqyigJr — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 24, 2019