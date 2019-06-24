Six injured when boat explodes, burns on Arkansas boat ramp

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officials say six people were injured when a boat exploded and burned on a boat ramp along an Arkansas lake.

The explosion occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday on a boat ramp along Lake Catherine near Hot Springs, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Doug Davey of the Lake Hamilton Fire Department says three people were transported by a helicopter for medical treatment and three others were taken by ambulances. They were not identified and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Davey says the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. He says some gasoline was released into the lake but that firefighters used booms to remove it and there should be no lasting effects.