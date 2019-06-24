× SCS administrator hired by Tennessee school district, despite investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAnna McClendon, the director of early childhood programs for Shelby County Schools who was under investigation by the district, has been hired as the head of an East Tennessee school district.

McClendon was off the job with pay while SCS hired a law firm to investigate for a still-unknown reason. When WREG tried to ask McClendon about it, we found out she was in Monroe County, Tennessee, interviewing for the director of schools position.

The Monroe County School Board elected her to that position last week.

A motion passed added a clause in her contract saying if there is anything that should come up from the Shelby County investigation, McClendon would resign.

One board member pointed out that McClendon is under a gag order and cannot give specific details about her investigation.

We have reached out to Shelby County Schools to find out if their investigation into McLendon is complete, and if they are still paying her, but have not received a response.