Police: Man chokes girlfriend after she comes home late; accuses her of cheating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he choked and beat his girlfriend when she came home late Monday morning.

According to a report, the victim said Michael Strawn accused her of cheating and demanded she have sex with him once she returned to their Cordova home. He pinned her against a kitchen counter and began choking after she refused his demands.

She was able to break free, but Strawn grabbed her and threw her against the ground, causing her to hit her head against a cabinet. He then chased the victim around the house until he caught up with her again and choked her a second time while yelling, “I will kill you.”

She was able to escape and call 911.

Police reported seeing a “small contusion” on the victim’s head and her neck was “discolored.”

Strawn was arrested and charged with simple assault and domestic violence.