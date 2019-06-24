× Police: Argument led up to downtown shooting that left two injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are charged in a shooting that happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday near Peabody Place and Fourth Street, Memphis Police said.

Justin Buckner and Glenn Lucas are accused of shooting at one another in an area where tourists often visit. Detectives say an argument led up to the shooting.

“It saddens me that we have this reputation, but it’s not everybody,” resident Sylvester Lee said. “It’s just a new era. I mean, it ain’t like it was back in the day. People do what they do, for whatever reason they do it for.”

At least one person was captured on camera being cuffed and carried away shortly after the shooting. Buckner told police he simply fired in the direction “where he thought another shooter was.”

As for Lucas, he claims he was “in fear of his life” when he grabbed his friend’s gun after his friend “froze up.”

Two men were injured in the shooting. They are expected to be okay.