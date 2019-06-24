× Police: 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder following southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting over the weekend.

According to police, three men were driving in the 4700 block of Barkshire Drive when they were flagged down by Malik Bell. The suspect reportedly walked up to the passenger side and asked to buy some marijuana. It was during this encounter that Bell allegedly pulled out a gun and told the men to “give it all to me” before opening fire.

The passenger, Dominick Hull, was shot multiple times in the upper torso and was located by police several minutes later unresponsive.

The driver and a second passenger were taken to Methodist Germantown Hospital by private vehicle. The driver was treated and released while the passenger was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center.

Bell was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.