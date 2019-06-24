× Officials: First responders called to Baptist Desoto after patient tries to set fire in room

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — First responders in Southaven were called to Baptist Hospital-Desoto Monday morning after the smoke alarm went off inside the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but a spokesperson for the hospital told WREG it’s believed that a patient tried to set a couch in his/her room on fire. The material of the furniture prevented it from catching on fire, but it did smolder, resulting in the sprinkler system being activated.

No one was injured.