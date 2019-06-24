Officials: First responders called to Baptist Desoto after patient tries to set fire in room

Posted 8:33 am, June 24, 2019, by

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — First responders in Southaven were called to Baptist Hospital-Desoto Monday morning after the smoke alarm went off inside the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but a spokesperson for the hospital told WREG it’s believed that a patient tried to set a couch in his/her room on fire. The material of the furniture prevented it from catching on fire, but it did smolder, resulting in the sprinkler system being activated.

No one was  injured.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.