New Tennessee law will protect child-run lemonade stands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lemonade stands will no longer run the risk of being busted without a permit. A new state law that's going into effect July 1, 2019 is making that requirement vanish.

For Kinyah Bean, a simple lemonade stand and a unique recipe set the stage for a vision that quickly outgrew the traditional lemonade business venture.

"I always say that we are serving hope in every glass of lemonade," she said.

For decades, children have turned to selling lemonade to earn Summer cash, but most just stop there.

"I don't think I've ever met anyone who doesn't care for lemonade," Bean said.

It seems like a harmless endeavor for a kid to try out, but recently some lemonade entrepreneurs found themselves shut down for not having permits, or in trouble for operating in an off-limits area.

"I do understand they are trying to protect us, and that is what the laws are for," Bean said.

Starting July 1, changes will come in the state of Tennessee, and children will be able to operate lemonade stands without a permit. They also won't have to pay fees. That's as long as the business is set up on private property with permission and the child is earning less than$3,000 a year.

Bean quickly outgrew her lemonade stand. Now she has a store front in the Hickory Ridge Mall.

"From a stand to a store, and here we are now," Bean's mother Valarie Braddock said.

Right now only 14 states allow lemonade stands without permits, so Tennessee will become the 15th.