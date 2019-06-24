Mississippi school district could shorten summer break

OXFORD, Miss. — A second Mississippi school district is considering a shorter summer break with longer breaks during the school year.

The Oxford school district is considering the change as part of its designation by the state as a district of innovation. The Oxford Eagle reports that the district proposes a shift to a different calendar in the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Brian Harvey says the district will consider the shift this fall and hasn’t made any decisions yet.

A committee will research how a shorter summer break would affect teachers, students and others, asking people for their input

The Oxford school board could make a decision in December.

The Corinth school district has operated on a modified calendar with shorter summer breaks for several years.

