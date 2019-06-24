Manhunt Monday: Who killed Carlos Nash?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument between two groups led to a shooting that killed an innocent bystander. A year later, the family is doubling down on its call to action and justice.

Will Nash thinks about his brother every day.

"I wish my brother was here, but he's not," he said.

Memphis police say Carols Nash was murdered July 4, 2018. Nash and two other men were on their way home from the grocery store when they stopped by a food truck on Summer Avenue. Nash got out of their vehicle to grab a sandwich, that's when officers say two groups of people started shooting at each other.

Nash, an innocent bystander, got caught in the crossfire and was shot in the back of the head.

Nash and the two men he was with were able to make it back to the truck. They didn't realize he had been shot until they arrived at Nash's house on Lamphier Avenue.

"He was a good man. He always goes to work. He ain't bother nobody," Nash's stepdaughter, Shanita Jones, said.

If you know who killed 41-year-old Carlos Nash, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.