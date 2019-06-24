× Man dead, woman injured in separate shootings in Helena-West Helena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured in two separate shooting that happened Friday in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, the city’s police department said Monday.

Police do not have anyone in custody in either case.

At 1:40 p.m., Helena-West Helena Police were dispatched to 501 Elm Street, where they found LaPatrick Otis, 30, inside a Lincoln Town Car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to Regional One in Memphis and placed on life support, but was pronounced dead Saturday.

Officers have been unable to contact with Dashon Hawkins, who is a person of interest in this case.

Officers also found an AR-15 loaded with a 20 round magazine inside Otis’ vehicle.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 608 Phillips Street, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper back.

She told officers she was arguing with her boyfriend, Demond Vaughn, when he shot her in the back. He has not yet been apprehended.