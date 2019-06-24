Live at 9: Eric Barnes,Chef Trace Barnett, Susan Crandall & Jeremy Parsons

Author Chat: Eric Barnes
A country on the verge of transformation dealing with the aftermath of climate change, tsunamis and earthquakes. Memphis resident Eric Barnes joined us on Live at 9 to talk about his new novel “Above the Ether.”
Chef Trace Barnett
His love of gardening and cooking got this Alabama man to the Food Network and now he wants in your kitchen too. Chef Trace Barnett has a new cookbook out that you're sure to enjoy.
Author Chat: Susan Crandall
Murder accusations, family secrets and a past that won't rest. "The Myth of Perpetual Summer" by Susan Crandall takes many twists and turns that will have you glued to every page.
Music with Jeremy Parsons
Over the last decade this artist has played all over the United States and Europe. A self-taught guitarist, his love of music led to Jeremy Parsons writing and performing. He joined us on Live at 9 to talk about what he's working on now.