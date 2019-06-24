× Family: Marshall County man beaten to death with two-by-four

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man is dead following an encounter in north Mississippi over the weekend.

The Marshall County Coroner said a man may have been beaten to death near Moores Grocery Stores on Highway 72.

Family members identified the victim to WREG’s Nina Harrelson as Frank Boldin. They said Boldin and a family member were outside a trailer when a known individual drove up, attacked the family member with a two-by-four before turning on Boldin. He was then beaten to death, they said.

A man working nearby said he believes he heard the attack.

“When I was taking out the trash I heard a loud crack. It sounded like someone was hitting a baseball. And then approximately 30 to 40 seconds after that I heard another crack, and after that – one of the guys who witnessed it walked down and said this guy’s face and head was split wide open.”

Family members said they are not sure why anyone would attack Boldin.

We’ve reached out to the local sheriff’s department for more information. So far, they have not released any official information.