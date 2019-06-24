× Cross County deputies hurt chasing stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A highway chase involving Cross County authorities ended in a crash between deputies Monday afternoon.

The Cross County Sheriff says a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle just west of Wynne on Highway 64 and chased the driver.

That deputy was hit by another deputy who got involved in the chase at Highway 1 and 64.

The deputies were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The suspect was not involved in crash and kept driving. At that point, state police got involved and eventually stopped him with a pit maneuver at Highway 64 and 64B going into Earle. The suspect was caught.