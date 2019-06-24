× Convicted sex offender caught with child after Houston Levee wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man known to authorities as a violent sex offender was caught giving a ride to a young girl following an accident over the weekend.

Officers responded to a car accident on Houston Levee Road and Highway 64 on Sunday, June 23. After asking for his license police realized that one of the drivers, David Summers, was a convicted sex offender.

At the time of the accident, Summers reportedly had his girlfriend’s six-year-old child inside the car with him. He said he had picked the child up from her father, but couldn’t provide an address for where that exchange took place. Authorities said they were also unable to get into contact with him via the phone number given to them by Summers.

The child’s mother has been behind bars for the past year, police said.

According to authorities, Summers is a violent sex offender against children. He was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual battery against another past girlfriend’s child.

In this latest case he was charged with violating the sex offender registry act.