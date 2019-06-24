× Back to School Immunization drive begins Monday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The official start of summer may have been just a few days ago, but Shelby County officials are already thinking ahead to the upcoming school year.

Children that will be entering preschool, kindergarten, seventh grade, or those that are transferring to a school in Tennessee will more than likely need some sort of immunization, the Shelby County Health Department said. Adults heading off to college will also need to get certain shots ahead of time.

To make the process easier, the agency is hosting its annual Back to School Immunization drive beginning Monday, June 24.

No appointment is required for those wanting to get just an immunization shot at participating clinics in Shelby County.

The facilities will also be able to perform physicals for those needing them for sports.

Each clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday unless noted below.

The following clinics are participating the drive: