Authorities question who should investigate shooting on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An interstate shooting over the weekend left law enforcement agencies pointing the finger as to who would investigate.

The only documented information from the shooting is an incident report from MPD. It lists Duvonne L. Jones as the suspect.

The report described two brothers who got into an argument before crossing the I-40 bridge. When the victim twisted in the car to pick up his dropped phone, the suspect shot him in the stomach.

The Shelby County Justice System lists a man with the same name who has been arrested on a gun charge twice before.

WREG spoke with Arkansas State Police and the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, and both agencies claim the shooting happened in Memphis.

WREG also confirmed Memphis police will interview the victim in order to determine where the jurisdiction of this case lands, but the incident report lists the car was stopped on the bridge.

The outcome of their interview will determine how the case is handled moving forward.

Reporter: Peter Fleischer