A Memphis woman reports being raped. Suspect claims it was ‘Urban love’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he raped a woman.

On June 20, officers were called to the victim’s Whitehaven home after she was reportedly raped by Justin James. She claimed that he blocked the doorway, pushed her onto her bed, held her down and raped her.

The next day, officers were called back to the scene after James returned.

He was transported to the police station where he admitted to having sex with the victim. However, he said he didn’t rape her. He explained that he and the victim sometimes role play where “no means yes. It’s Urban love.” He went on to say that “a judge won’t believe this because they don’t understand Urban love.”

James was arrested and charged with rape.