× $10 tickets to Hamilton? Lottery offers entry to Orpheum show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You could get tickets to the first Memphis performance of one of the hottest Broadway shows in the country for just $10.

The Orpheum will hold a digital lottery for tickets to “Hamilton” on July 9.

The lottery will open July 7 with only 40 tickets, and for every other night, lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

There is a catch, though: You can’t re-sell them.

You can visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.