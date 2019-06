× Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the 2200 block of Vollintine Sunday evening, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet 8-inches with a low hair cut. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.