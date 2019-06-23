× Man shot in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of Calvin Road. Officers responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers found one man victim at the scene. The victim went to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say that the suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

This is a developing story. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.