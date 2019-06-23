× Court records: Landlord attacked tenants with shotgun, machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis landlord is facing charges after investigators say he attacked two of his tenants and their friend at their Binghampton home twice in one night.

John Gannon, 34, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Marisa Flood says she was home alone around midnight Thursday, half naked and getting ready for bed, when Gannon kicked in the back door and attacked her, beating her over the head repeatedly with a shotgun.

“He had the look that you always hear where people are like staring at you, but there’s nothing there. And that’s exactly the look he had,” she said. “He’s like, ‘I’m gonna kill you.’”

She ran out the front door and to a neighbor’s house for help.

“I had blood – I couldn’t see – blood was everywhere, I was naked, yelling. It was crazy,” she said. “I don’t know, you just fight or flight, you know what I’m saying? And you just want to live. I swear I thought I was gonna die.”

She ended up in the hospital where she had to get staples in her head.

By the time police got to the house, Gannon was gone, but his reign of terror wasn’t over yet.

According to court records, just an hour later, he was back. Investigators say Gannon kicked in the back door again – this time with a machete – targeting Flood’s roommate and his friend as they watched TV.

“You’re not thinkin’ this guy’s gonna come right back,” Seth Littlefield said. “[He] waved his arm up in the air and was fixin’ to go for a swing, and my friend was able to tackle him.”

Littlefield ran to another neighbor’s house, and for the second time in a little over an hour, their block was turned into a crime scene.

“This street was just lit up with ambulances and police cars,” he said.

Both he and Flood say they have no idea why Gannon seemingly snapped.

“There have been no problems, he hasn’t called us and said there was a problem, he had just came by – and he’s just nuts,” Flood said.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Littlefield said. “It’s a crazy sight to see.”

They’re just grateful to have made it out alive.

“He was lookin’ to kill that night,” Littlefield said.

Gannon spent a year in jail for assaulting his mother in the same house last spring during an argument over him losing his job.

He’s being held on a $40,000 dollar bond on the current charges, and will face a judge Monday.