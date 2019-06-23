1 killed, 2 injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and two more men are injured after a shooting in the 4700 block of Barkshire in southeast Memphis Sunday, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 2:30 p.m. The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. One is critical and one is non-critical.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Sedan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

