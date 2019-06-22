× Two killed in Clarksdale fire

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Two people are dead after a house fire in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

According to the Clarksdale Fire Department, the fire happened in the 700 block of 7th Street, at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire department says that 78-year-old Mary Bryant and her 58-year-old son James Bryant both died as a result of the fire.

The state fire marshal is taking the lead on the investigation into the fire.

At this time, there is no word on how the fire started.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.