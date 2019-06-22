× Suspect arrested for strangling man to death, leaving body downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man for strangling someone to death and leaving the body on a parking lot in downtown Memphis.

Mark Mason, 49, was arrested on Friday. Mason has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Thursday morning, police responded to a man down call in the 200 block of N. Second Street. Police found a man lying in a parking lot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The West Tennessee Medical Examiner ruled that the victim had been strangled to death.

Police say that on Friday, Mason admitted to killing the victim.

Mason reportedly claims that he strangled the victim after the victim struck Mason across the face as Mason slept.

Mason is expected to be in court on Monday morning.