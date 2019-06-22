× One killed in overnight shooting at Ripley school

RIPLEY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a Ripley school.

According to District Attorney General Mark Davidson, the shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. Friday night at Ripley Primary School.

Ripley police officers responded to the scene and found one male victim shot to death.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victim’s identity available.

Attorney General Davidson also said that the TBI is assisting in this investigation.

This is a developing story.