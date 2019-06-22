Memphis man dies after drowning in Nashville lake

Posted 3:33 pm, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, June 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Memphis man died Friday after drowning in a Nashville lake.

Cameron Nelson was cliff jumping with friends from his church into Percy Priest Lake from rocks near Branch Oak Trail, Metro Nashville Police said.

After Nelson entered the water, he started to struggle, and his friends were unable to rescue him.

Emergency responders were called at 5:45 p.m. Divers found Nelson at 9 p.m. about 36 feet below the lake’s surface.

Google Map for coordinates 36.156944 by -86.617500.

