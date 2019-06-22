× Man shot on I-40 bridge, found critically injured in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say that a man who was shot on the Interstate 40 bridge was later found critically injured in downtown Memphis.

Officers were at B.B. King and Adams around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a man who’d been shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect ran away and was last seen near Danny Thomas and Adams, police said.

Later Saturday morning, Memphis police sent out a tweet stating the victim was actually shot in a domestic violence aggravated assault that occurred in West Memphis.

However, West Memphis police responded that the shooting actually happened on the interstate outside of West Memphis city limits, and that the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office would be handling the investigation.

The Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen told WREG that a man shot his brother while they were on the Henando DeSoto Bridge heading into Memphis. Sheriff Allen confirmed that the victim was taken to Regional One after the shooting.

Sheriff Allen also stated that the Arkansas State Police would be handling the investigation at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.