× Man shot in West Memphis, found critically injured in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man who was shot in West Memphis was found critically injured in downtown Memphis.

Officers were at B.B. King and Adams around 9:30 a.m. They found a man who’d been shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect ran away and was last seen near Danny Thomas and Adams, police said.

Later Saturday morning, police sent out a tweet stating the victim was actually shot in a domestic violence aggravated assault that occurred in West Memphis.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.