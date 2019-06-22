Man shot in West Memphis, found critically injured in downtown Memphis

Posted 10:15 am, June 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:43PM, June 22, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man who was shot in West Memphis was found critically injured in downtown Memphis.

Officers were at B.B. King and Adams around 9:30 a.m. They found a man who’d been shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect ran away and was last seen near Danny Thomas and Adams, police said.

Later Saturday morning, police sent out a tweet stating the victim was actually shot in a domestic violence aggravated assault that occurred in West Memphis.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.