Woman says Juvenile Court sent her summons for child she doesn't have

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It started with a single piece of mail in May, when a Memphis mother received paperwork addressed to her saying she needed to be in juvenile court.

Problem is, she doesn’t know the child mentioned in the order.

“At first I thought it was a joke, I thought someone was playing a joke on me,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

But she wasn’t laughing, especially when a second letter arrived. This letter had details on how the child would not be allowed to return home, instead having to go into the custody of Children Services.

It was sensitive and confidential information that she says could have landed in the wrong hands.

“After I realized the seriousness of it, it angered me.”

But it’s the reaction she says she received after trying to alert those at Juvenile Court that brought about even more emotions.

“I bet if I call News Channel 3, then they will get to the bottom of it,” she told a person at the court. “She told me, ‘Ma’am do what you have to do, have a nice day.'”

We took her concerns to Juvenile Court Clerk Janis Fullilove, who said it was the first she’s heard of something like this happening.

“Of course it’s abnormal,” Fullivoe said.

Others with the court say it’s possible the addressed linked to the Memphis mother who alerted WREG is an old address associated with the child now in DCS custody.

“It’s not that common, but sometimes it happens and I’ll send it back — that’s what you have to do,” the woman said.

Still, this Memphis mother is concerned her own personal information could one day be shipped to someone other than herself.

“I have their information, maybe someone has mine.”

— By Jerrita Patterson