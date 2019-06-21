Video: Crews battling fire at largest refinery on East Coast

PHILADELPHIA — A large fire is burning at a refinery in Philadelphia, the city fire department told CNN.

The fire started at Philadelphia Energy Solutions around 4 a.m. Friday morning, according to CNN affiliates.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

At this time the cause of the blaze is unclear, but CBS News reported that this is the second fire in less than a month at the 150-year-old refinery. Thankfully, no one was injured in that blaze.

Local bus routes were diverted away from the area and nearby interstates were temporarily closed as emergency crews worked the scene.

The complex reportedly products nearly 350,000 barrels of crude oil a day. The refinery is also the largest in the Eastern United States.