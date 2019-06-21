× U.S. Marshals arrest first-degree murder suspect in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of a wanted man out of Somerville here in Memphis.

According to the agency, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, the Multi-Agency Task Force and officers with the Memphis Police Department located Davaius Worrles in the 4000 block of Steele Street early Friday morning.

He was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Worrles was accused of shooting Demarcus Turner exactly a week ago on June 14, leading to his death.

Authorities didn’t release a motive.