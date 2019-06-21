× Shelby County mayor declares state of emergency after recent flash floods

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon because of recent flash flooding that inundated Germantown and other areas of the county this week.

“In light of the destructive flash flooding in Shelby County, I have determined that in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our citizens a state of emergency must be declared,” Harris said in a tweet.

On June 7, heavy rain and flooding caused a major headache for some residents across the Mid-South, but especially for some living in Germantown. The city told WREG up to 30 homes and dozens of cars, including a fire engine and ambulance, were damaged or destroyed after more than 8 inches of rain fell.

Several people even reported having up to three feet of water inside their homes.

Germantown approved a disaster declaration for the city with a $250,000 flood relief fund, and the Shelby County Commission on Thursday voted to amend the budget to add an additional $100,000 to help deal with the June 7 flash flooding.