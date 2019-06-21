Police: Tennessee man sought, believed to have raped 7 women

Posted 8:00 am, June 21, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  — Police in Tennessee are seeking a man who’s accused of raping seven woman and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Tennessean reported 20-year-old Willie Williams Jr. is sought on charges including aggravated rape and robbery. Metro Nashville police said Williams is suspected in assaults as early as February, with the most recent happening Sunday.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said several of the victims worked as escorts. Williams is accused of holding one escort at gunpoint Sunday and forcing her to perform sex acts after robbing her.

That same day, police said he encountered a woman outside an area business and later held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform sex acts.

Three days later, police said he set up a date with another woman who he then robbed at knifepoint.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.