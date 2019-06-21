× Police: Tennessee man sought, believed to have raped 7 women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee are seeking a man who’s accused of raping seven woman and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Tennessean reported 20-year-old Willie Williams Jr. is sought on charges including aggravated rape and robbery. Metro Nashville police said Williams is suspected in assaults as early as February, with the most recent happening Sunday.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said several of the victims worked as escorts. Williams is accused of holding one escort at gunpoint Sunday and forcing her to perform sex acts after robbing her.

That same day, police said he encountered a woman outside an area business and later held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform sex acts.

Three days later, police said he set up a date with another woman who he then robbed at knifepoint.