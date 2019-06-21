Pet bulldog recovering after swallowing 19 baby pacifiers

BOSTON – A bulldog named Mortimer is recovering after a procedure to remove nearly 20 pacifiers from his stomach, WBZ reports.

Back in April, Mortimer’s owners brought him to the vet and said he was often nauseated before meals. Mortimer was prescribed medicine and sent home, according to the Associated Press.

The medicine didn’t help Mortimer though, and eventually he stopped eating completely. When owner Emily Shanahan brought Mortimer to Angell Animal Medical Center, an x-ray revealing the shock truth behind the bulldog’s sickness: 19 pacifiers were stuck inside the dog’s stomach, likely stolen from Shanahan’s children over the course of several months.

Veterinarians were able to remove all 19 pacifiers without surgery, using an endoscopy, and Mortimer is reportedly doing better already.