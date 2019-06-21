Overnight accident on Highway 385 blocks traffic, sends two people to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight following a car accident that brought traffic along Highway 385 to a halt.

Authorities told WREG it happened around 2 a.m. Friday, June 21, near Kirby.

TDOT reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but it’s still unclear exactly what happened.

Both victims were transported to the Regional Medical Center. Their conditions were not released.

As of 4:30 a.m. traffic was being allowed to move through the area, but the center lanes were still blocked due to the crash.